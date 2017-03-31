Young musicians exposed to the musical prowess of Dr. Keith Waite -at workshop held at the National School of Music

(Georgetown, March 31, 2017) – Last evening the National School of Music hosted a workshop titled “Elements of Performance” facilitated by Dr. Keith Waithe, who is a Director, Flautist & Educator. His presentation was based on preparations for the ABRSM Practical Exams and general performance.

Even though Dr. Waithe is a flautist, he noted that the workshop focuses on a range of different music – classical, jazz, and indigenous blends. He was able to use the flute to teach those concepts.

It is his hope that the participants would be cognizant of the impact music has on their lives. Dr. Waithe indicated that “Guyana still has a long way to go in the development of music…the music school is a step in the right direction.”

Dr. Waithe was recently appointed as the Visiting Distinguished Artist-in-Residence by the University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith for the period February 20 to April 8, 2017.

During his tenure, Dr. Waithe – an expert in traditional Guyanese folk music and jazz, has conducted, so far ,two master classes at the Turkeyen and Tain campuses; and is a part of the planning committee for the up-coming Diaspora Engagement Conference.