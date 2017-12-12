Youth budget approved

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 11, 2017

The sum of $784,248M has been approved for youth development as part of Budget 2018 to fund the provision of key planned interventions in the upcoming year.

However, this was not before it was scrutinized by Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). Of the over $700M approved, $205M has been allocated for training which includes the provision of scholarships. Opposition MP Neil Kumar questioned why such a large amount has been allotted for the training of youths. He then demanded answers as to how the monies will be spent.

Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton explained that the monies will go towards further developing the – Kuru Kuru Training Centre, Sophia Training Centre and Vryman’s Erven Training Centre.

Some of the developmental sessions that will be undertaken include crime prevention workshops, mentorship, career guidance sessions, job-readiness training, entrepreneurial development, leadership and capacity building training, mental health sessions, parenting skills training and life planning sessions among others.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/