Youth Department hosts lecture series in observance of Black History Month

(Georgetown, February 16, 2017) – Black History Month is an annual observance in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and other parts of the World in remembrance of important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.

Officers from the Ministry of Education’ Department of Youth coordinated a series of lectures in observance of Black History Month.

Over the last two days, students from nine secondary schools on the East Coast and seven schools in Georgetown attended lectures on Guyana’s African heritage.

The city schools that attended the session today, were Tutorial High, St. Josephs’ High, Richard Ishmael, New Campbellville, Christ Church Secondary and Cummings Lodge Secondary Schools. The schools that participated in the lectures in Region 4 were Lusignan PIC, Golden Grove, Buxton, Hope, Plaisance, LBI, Beterverwagting, Bladen Hall and Annandale Secondary Schools. The latter was in collaboration with the Region 4 – Regional Democratic Council.

The lectures were done by Mr Eric Phillips and Mr Elton McCrae – both from ACDA. The presentations focused on the crucial role of education in the history of African Guyanese. Aspects of African culture and heritage, including slavery, colonization and the village movement, were discussed.