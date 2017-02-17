Youth Director meets with Berbice students on social issues affecting them

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 17, 2017

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael on Thursday met and interacted with students of two secondary schools in Region Six, Berbice to find out about the social issues, and challenges they face on a daily basis.

The Youth Director told the students of the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School and Vryman’s Erven Secondary School, that posting videos on Facebook whether, it’s about committing sexual acts, nude and semi-nude pictures and other obscene videos, can jeopardise their future opportunities.

“If you decide to upload videos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, do you know that when you go for job at big companies, one of the things that they will be doing is to secretly or openly investigate your past because they wish to have professional persons working at their company?” Carmichael queried.

Carmichael encouraged the students to respect themselves by refraining from uploading such explicit videos. She urged them to occupy their time meaningfully by becoming involved in extra-curricular activities.

A student from the Vryman’s Erven Secondary School and participant of the President’s Youth Award: Republic of Guyana (PYARG), expressed gratitude to the Youth Director for her visit to the school, to inform the students about the disadvantages of uploading obscene videos.

It was reported that inappropriate video content involving school aged children was being circulated on the social media platforms. Minister

of Social Protection Amna Ally has warned the public that the circulation of such videos constitutes a criminal offence.

The youth director also encouraged the students to join the Ministry in its fight to reduce teen suicide since the country has the highest suicide rate in the Caribbean. Carmichael said that “life is a precious gift” and should not be taken for granted despite the challenges faced by the students.

Carmichael urged the students to inform the relevant authorities about those who are emotionally and psychologically hurt and even threaten to end their lives due to issues that cause stress.

The youth director noted that the students are important to the development of the country, as well as Region Six, and expressed hope that they will be more focused on their future and understand the importance of life. She said that the Ministry “does not want to continue to lose the nation’s youths to suicide.”

By: Neola Damon