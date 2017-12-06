Youth educators certified – to provide services on sexually transmitted diseases, gender based violence

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Forty-four youths are now certified to bring life-saving sexual and reproductive health information and services to the country’s youth. This is following the completion of the Ministry of Education’s Youth Educator in-school HIV and Gender-Based Violence Programme.

The Ministry is hoping to achieve the desired outcome of changing behaviour in students in a twelve-month period.

The programme was launched in 2012 by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the US Peace Corps and targeted students in Grades Five and Nine in primary schools across Guyana. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Vibert Welch said the ministry saw the need to expand the knowledge of vulnerable young people.

The Permanent Secretary noted that “It is indeed progress for the Ministry of Education when we see young adults work together to fight against sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV and AIDS and the issues of gender-based violence …over the years we saw the need for inculcating gender-equitable attitudes in males and the empowerment of our young women.”

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Acting) Ingrid Trotman, noted that the programme aims to empower youth to prevent sexually transmitted infections, avoid unintended pregnancies and develop the skills needed to find decent work.

“Without the correct information, our youths will be put in danger simply because of ignorance, only through the dissemination of the correct information at a young age will our youth have the chance to be the creators of an AIDS free generation here in Guyana,” she noted.

Trotman further stated that “This vital information will be with our youths throughout their adolescence so that they can make better choices when it comes to their sexual health.”

USAID’s Principal officer for Guyana, Mark Oviatt also handed over laptops, DVD drives, projectors speakers and CD players to aid the youths while they conduct their training

The United States Agency for International Development USAID through the Community Family and Resilience project is supporting the In-school youth educator programme through a grant of USD $18,952.00.

By: Natasha Smith