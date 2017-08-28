Latest update August 29th, 2017 12:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship graduate

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, August 28, 2017

The twelve apprentices who participated in the three-week ‘Youth in Natural Resources’ apprenticeship programme graduated at Cara Lodge, Georgetown, on Monday.

The programme, which was facilitated by the Ministry of Natural Resources sought to reverse the negativity connected to the extractive sector, while at the same time stimulating interest among young people in the work of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The Youths in Natural Resources pose with the sponsors of the apprenticeship programme and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

Joshua Ferdinand, one of the gradates noted that the experience was life changing. “As youths who are joining the world of work and furthering their studies we did gain a lot of experience in this three weeks programme and it allowed us to appreciate and experience what the entire natural resources (sector)does,” he said.

The programme also unified the apprentices during their tours to various companies in the natural resources sector, participant, Ziona McPherson noted. “The long travel trips allowed us to bond even more with each other. We were singing and dancing on the bus,” she recalled.

Fatima Karim, another participant in the training programme recalled how they “traversed Regions One to Ten unaware of how and when we came to a better understanding of this land we grew up in.”

The apprentices were given first hand tours to observe sites in the extractive industry of Bosai Mining Company, which produces bauxite ore and Aurora Gold Mines which mines gold.

They also participated in several activities including tree planting exercise and pork knockers’ day festivities among others. Minister Raphael Trotman wished the participants well in their future endeavors and noted his ministry will remain engaged with them.

“Next year we’d like to bring you back so that you could be now the first pioneers of the beginning of something that I think is going to be great,” Minister Trotman said.

The programme was sponsored by Macorp, Farfan and Mendes, ExxonMobil, Aurora Gold Mines and Bosai corporations.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director General to meet with operators-Safety Management System operational

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director...

Aug 29, 2017

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into the fatal aircraft accident involving Air Services Limited Cessna 206 aircraft with registration number 8R-GFM which crashed on August 27, 2017. The pilot, Captain Imran Khan, who was the lone occupant of the aircraft,...
Read More
North Pakaraima Football tournament

North Pakaraima Football tournament

Aug 28, 2017

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive home

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive...

Aug 28, 2017

President pledges support for Diocese of Guyana’s education programmes -at 175th anniversary

President pledges support for Diocese of...

Aug 28, 2017

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end-  concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated...

Aug 28, 2017

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Aug 28, 2017

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship graduate

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship

Aug 28, 2017

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international markets

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international...

Aug 28, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar...

Aug 28, 2017

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport -Minister Henry confirmed as Minister of Education

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for...

Aug 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 381 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 924,248 hits