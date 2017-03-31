Youths benefit from hospitality management training

(Georgetown, March 31, 2017) – Hospitality management and customer service have come into sharp focus by the government. This was demonstrated in the establishment of the Guyana Public Service Staff College. Further, last year’s 50th Anniversary celebrations highlighted the need for additional persons possessing the skills of customer service and hospitality management. As a result, the Volunteer Support Platform (VSP) embarked on a partnership with the Carnegie School of Home Economics to train and certify young Guyanese in these two skill areas.

For two (2) hours each day during the period March 14 – 24, 2017, seventeen (17) young Guyanese between the ages of 17 – 28 of diverse ethnicity, benefited from two weeks of intense, but fun sessions on food preparation and service, events and hospitality management, proper posture and etiquette, and customer service.

The training saw a total of thirteen (13) females and four (4) males drawn from communities across Georgetown and St.Cuthbert’s Mission, an Amerindian village located on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.