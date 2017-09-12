Latest update September 12th, 2017 5:25 PM

DPI, Guyana

Youths from at-risk communities to embark on technical and vocational training

Sep 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Five hundred youths will be attending various technical and vocational institutes across the country from Monday, September 18, 2017 under module one of the Citizen Security Strengthening Project (CSSP). A major aspect of the project will focus on empowering young people to develop entrepreneurial skills.

Clement Henry, Project Manager Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP).

This was disclosed by Project Manager for the programme, Clement Henry. The Inter-American Development Bank US$5.7M funded programme seeks to address aspects of crime and violence within communities. Henry said that approximately 319 youths have completed registration thus far, and the remaining 181 will complete theirs by the end of the week.

The young people were selected from communities such as Stabroek, Lacytown, Sophia, Kuru Kururu, Bel Air, Port Mourant, Adelphi Village, Annandale, Mon Repos, South Ruimveldt, Tuchen De Vrierden, Bush Lot Village, Albion, Wismar, Agricola, Enmore, East Le Penitence, Lusignan, McDoom, and Charlestown.

Those areas were targeted due to police statistics which indicated that 19.5% of robberies, 19.4% of burglaries, and 13.9% of domestic violence cases (physical) in the year 2013 occurred in those communities. The programme is expected to run for four years and will see approximately four thousand (4,000) youths and adolescents benefit from the training.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

