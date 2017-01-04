Youths from several areas to benefit from literacy, numeracy programme

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 04, 2017

The Literacy and Numeracy programme under the purview of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport is expected to be re-launched next week.

The programme targets young individuals from Mocha, Albouystown, Agricola, Angus Avenue, Weldaad (Region Five) and from Region Six among other areas.

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael, in an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA) said that officers within the communities are currently being identified to teach the youths.

“It will take collaboration to be done so we are looking, with retired teachers within those very communities, and even teachers who are currently staffed at the Ministry of Education, to help us in their spare time,” Carmichael explained.

According to the Youth Director, the literacy and numeracy programme does not have a time period to educate the youths since, “one cannot learn how to read in a week.”

It is designed to complement the Office of the Presidential Advisor on Youth Empowerment’s programme to reduce illiteracy.

Meanwhile, the Youth Director explained that training in museum curating, disaster risk management, events and hospitality will be provided since the Ministry wishes to broaden the opportunities provided for the youths.

The Youth Director further explained that the guidelines used for the programmes were based on the National Youth Policy.

By: Neola Damon