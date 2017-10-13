Latest update October 13th, 2017 7:38 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Youths urged to protect themselves from Internet negatives

Oct 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 13, 2017

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) today hosted a “Youth in ICT Day” to bring the curtain down on an enlightening five days of Tech Talks for Internet Week Guyana. Secondary and tertiary level youths joined others from community ICT hubs near and far at the Pegasus Hotel.

Catherine Hughes, Minister of Public Telecommunications.

Information Technology (IT) professionals and technicians from Guyana and the Caribbean discussed Digital Skill development, and paths governments should take in order to “release the potential of the digital economy. The professionals also shared several guidelines and techniques for playing a meaningful role in the Global Mobile App revolution.

CTU Communications specialist, Michelle Garcia presented several tips and guidelines for youths to protect themselves from cyber predators and cyberbullying.  These included customising their privacy settings; protecting their passwords; being careful of what they share online in terms of photos and videos; blocking bullies; saving the evidence; speaking to a trusted adult; avoiding unsafe sites and increasing their knowledge of internet security.

Lydia Mosie, a CTU consultant reminded the students that their devices served a much wider purpose in research, jobs, business, and entertainment among others

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes highlighted some of the initiatives that her ministry has on stream including the provision of internet connectivity in school, creating more ICT hubs and the passage of the Telecommunications Bill.

The ‘Youth Day’ saw students from Berbice and Essequibo, Demerara secondary schools, the University of Guyana, the teachers training college, youth and women ICT groups, and several private training institutions.

Activities for the week were held under the general theme, ‘Building the Internet Collectively’.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Lydia Mosie, Caribbean Telecommunication Union.

Michelle Garcia, Communications Specialists, Caribbean Telecommunications Union.

 

Students that participated in the Youth in ICT Day.

 

Recent Articles

GuySuCo to implement alternative livelihood programme

GuySuCo to implement alternative livelihood programme

Oct 13, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 13, 2017 The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is examining programmes targeted towards redundant employees and communities affected by the downsizing of the sugar industry. Public Relations Officer of GuySuCo, Audreyanna Thomas, said the corporation has developed an...
Read More
GuySuCo aims to be ‘cash positive’ by 2020

GuySuCo aims to be ‘cash positive’ by 2020

Oct 13, 2017

“Anti-corruption is everybody’s business”- Attorney General

“Anti-corruption is everybody’s business”-...

Oct 13, 2017

Minister Norton promotes physical education at Mae’s Schools’ sports

Minister Norton promotes physical education at...

Oct 13, 2017

“St Maarten will rise better than before…” – PM William Marlin

“St Maarten will rise better than before…”...

Oct 13, 2017

Youths urged to protect themselves from Internet negatives

Youths urged to protect themselves from Internet...

Oct 13, 2017

Agri-Census to improve agricultural data collection

Agri-Census to improve agricultural data...

Oct 13, 2017

More healthcare coverage needed to tackle teenage pregnancy in hinterland

More healthcare coverage needed to tackle teenage...

Oct 13, 2017

Climate change – a focus for fire prevention week

Climate change – a focus for fire...

Oct 13, 2017

Public Health Ministry hosts PTA discussion to promote HPV vaccines

Public Health Ministry hosts PTA discussion to...

Oct 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,055,995 hits