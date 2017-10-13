Youths urged to protect themselves from Internet negatives

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 13, 2017

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) today hosted a “Youth in ICT Day” to bring the curtain down on an enlightening five days of Tech Talks for Internet Week Guyana. Secondary and tertiary level youths joined others from community ICT hubs near and far at the Pegasus Hotel.

Information Technology (IT) professionals and technicians from Guyana and the Caribbean discussed Digital Skill development, and paths governments should take in order to “release the potential of the digital economy. The professionals also shared several guidelines and techniques for playing a meaningful role in the Global Mobile App revolution.

CTU Communications specialist, Michelle Garcia presented several tips and guidelines for youths to protect themselves from cyber predators and cyberbullying. These included customising their privacy settings; protecting their passwords; being careful of what they share online in terms of photos and videos; blocking bullies; saving the evidence; speaking to a trusted adult; avoiding unsafe sites and increasing their knowledge of internet security.

Lydia Mosie, a CTU consultant reminded the students that their devices served a much wider purpose in research, jobs, business, and entertainment among others

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes highlighted some of the initiatives that her ministry has on stream including the provision of internet connectivity in school, creating more ICT hubs and the passage of the Telecommunications Bill.

The ‘Youth Day’ saw students from Berbice and Essequibo, Demerara secondary schools, the University of Guyana, the teachers training college, youth and women ICT groups, and several private training institutions.

Activities for the week were held under the general theme, ‘Building the Internet Collectively’.

By: Gabreila Patram